Four Youths Charged in Leamington Arson Investigation

Four minors are in custody for allegedly setting school busses on fire in Leamington.

Essex County OPP say the fires that destroyed two buses and damaged four others, were reported in the area of Seacliff Drive and Erie Street South at around 5:30 a.m. on March 18.

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit was called in to investigate after it was determined the fires were intentionally set.

Police announced four youths between the ages of 13 and 16 years old were identified and arrested with the help of information provided by the public Friday.

All four are charged with arson and mischief under $5,000.

Police say they're scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington at a later date.