Fourth Stolen Dog Located

A fourth dog, stolen from a property in Lakeshore, has now been recovered by Provincial Police.

As AM 800 news reported in early June, the OPP were called to Lions Club Road for a report of a break-in and discovered that seven beagles had been taken.

Police say a fourth dog was found in the Devonwood Park area of Windsor on Monday, was turned over to the Windsor Essex County Humane Society and has since been returned to its owner.

Three other beagles have still not been located and police say there's a concern for their well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

