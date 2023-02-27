Fourth suspect arrested in connection to violent attack in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a woman wanted in connection to a violent attack in the Glengary Avenue area of Windsor.

The Windsor police Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested Jesseca St. Louis in the 1400 block of Pillette Avenue Monday.

She is the fourth suspect charged in connection with this assault.

The 35-year-old was wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon and two counts of robbery.

Police are still looking for William James Dean.

The 52-year-old Dean is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon, two counts of robbery, uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a release order.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, and greyish hair.

On Feb. 6, 2023, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after a 42-year-old man was severely beaten in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Police say five suspects forced their way into an apartment, beat a male victim with a metal object and robbed two other victims of their personal items.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.