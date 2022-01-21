Fox Glen to remain golf course if prospective sale goes through

It appears the Fox Glen Golf Club in Amherstburg is going to have a new owner.

The course on Howard Avenue has been put up for sale as the current owner is retiring.

Dan Crosby is the president and CEO of Coachwood Capital and says his organization has put in an offer and hopes to close the deal by mid-March.

Crosby says rumours are swirling that a residential development is slated for the property, but he says that's not the case at all, as his team plans to renovate the clubhouse and upgrade the entire operation.

He says a recent article in the media made it sound like the course was being closed.

"There was an article that was put out recently that maybe had a little bit of a different tone, that it could potentially turn into a real estate development," says Crosby. "Talking to a lot of people around town and seeing a lot of the comments and getting a lot of comments personally, that is definitely the tone in the surrounding area here."

He says the future looks bright for Fox Glen.

"I'd like to breathe a little new life into it. It's a bit tired I feel. Definitely the venue could use a little sprucing up and a little bit of modernization there, says Crosby. "The clubhouse was recently done, but I think it could use a little bit of a modern touch to it as well."

He's assuring members and the general public the course isn't going anywhere.

"It is to remain a golf course and a golf club and we have no intent on changing any of that. If anything, what we plan on doing is improving operations and improving the course and improving the amenities overall."

The Fox Glen Golf Club was listed about a month ago for a sale price of $5.7-million.

According to the listing, the near 129 acre site includes the Par 70 course, updated Pro Shop, Lounge and elegant Banquet Ball with a newly refurbished lounge/dining room.

The course was built in 1960.

With files from Rusty Thomson