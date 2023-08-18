France named Chamber's 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Another accolade for the outgoing president of St. Clair College.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the 2023 recipient of their annual Lifetime Achievement Award will be Patti France.

The Chamber's Board of Directors chose France after reviewing a number of nominations, with Board Chair Nancy Jammu-Taylor saying she emerged as an exceptional selection due to her outstanding personal and professional accomplishments, coupled with her invaluable contributions to the community.

According to the Chamber, France has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to various community and business initiatives throughout Windsor-Essex, while also nurturing the next generation of leaders in the region through her role as President of St. Clair College.

France says it's a little overwhelming, but she's very honoured and humbled to be selected.

"Especially when you look at the past recipients, it truly is an honour and I want to take the opportunity to thank the Chamber and the board. I'm thrilled, you know, I've been at St. Clair College for over 37 years and I love what I do," she said.

France says she had no idea that she'd been selected for the award until CEO and President Rakesh Naidu called her to let her know.

"He goes 'I just wanted to call and say that you're the recipient of our 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award' and I was like wow! I think I was just overwhelmed, I don't even think I said much because I was just stunned. Was very, very surprised, but again so appreciative of the call and the recognition."

She says it's certainly a nice thing to hear about ahead of her final academic year.

"This will be last start up, I'm starting to go through that, this will be my last. Looking forward to the year, it's somewhat bitter sweet, but it'll be August of 2024 when I retire. So yes, I'll be saying a lot of 'this is my last' over the next 12 months," France said.

France will join past recipients like Anthony Peter Toldo in 2000, Dr. Alan Wildeman in 2018, and most recently, Jennifer Jones in 2022.

The event itself will take place on the evening of October 19 at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.