Francis named executive director of Multicultural Council

The Board of Directors of the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County has named Fred Francis as its new executive director.

Francis will assume the role on April 1, replacing Kathleen Thomas, who's retiring after 30 years with the council.

He first joined the organization in 2007 before entering the private sector in 2012. He returned to the organization in 2018 as Director of Programs and Development.

Francis also represents Ward 1 on Windsor City Council.