Francis says onus now on provincial and federal reps to step up and support Housing Hub

Now that Windsor city council has given the green light for officials to move ahead with finding a permanent site for Housing, Homelessness and Health Hub, one member of council is asking those at the higher levels of government to step up.

Councillors voted unanimously in support of the project moving forward on Tuesday night, which has been proposed to address homelessness in the city by expanding on the success of the H4 that has been operating out of former Water World building.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says it was a great first step, and the City will pay its fair share as the consultants embark on getting a successful model in place.

But he's calling for support from the provincial and federal governments to help them streamline the process, and get the work done in three years as opposed to the five laid out by consultants from the City.

"We're going to need Brian Masse, we're going to need Irek Kusmierczyk, we're going to need Andrew Dowie and we're going to need Lisa Gretzky to fight for us in Toronto and Ottawa to secure the funding we need to build this Homelessness and Housing Hub," he continued. "That we can wrap around supports and provide people the assistance they need and get people off our streets who shouldn't be on our streets."

Francis says if done successfully the hub will help people get people into housing, help them with their addictions, and get them employment skills among other things.

In echoing comments made by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, he says council is committed to making positive change in the city when it comes to mental health and addictions and homelessness, but they can't do it by themselves.

That's why Francis says he's challenging the local MPs and MPPs to speak up and let council know they have their support.

"We can do this together, we've done things together before. Now's not the time to go silent, now's not the time to go quiet. We need all levels of government, not just the City, but the provincial and federal levels as well to say 'we're onboard, we're committed, you guys come up with a plan and we'll support it, we'll fund it and we're making that commitment today'."

Mayor Dilkens told AM800 that the hub carries a price tag of $30-million, and Francis says while it isn't impossible that the city could pay for it themselves, it is improbable because of the impact that would have on the budget.

He says the hub is such an important piece to being able to deal with some of the most pressing issues in Windsor, which is why it's critical to receive help from the other levels of government rather than impact other services in the city.

"But again, the City shouldn't have to pay for health issues. The City shouldn't have to pay for housing issues when these are provincial and federal jurisdictions respectively. We're dealing with mental health issues, last time I checked, healthcare is the jurisdiction of the provincial government," he stated.

Francis says this isn't an overall critique of the local politicians, but on a project that would tackle issues typically dealt with by the higher level, it's important to have their backing.

"Thank you for what you've already provided, but help us move forward with this initiative to get this housing hub done within three years as opposed to five. We can help make a difference now, we can help clean up the streets now, we can help make things safer now and help people get the help they need."

Once complete, the fully operational Housing Hub would offer a broad range of in-house supports, contain affordable housing units and be in close proximity to emergency shelters, other health supports, harm reduction pharmacies, and other core community agencies.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi