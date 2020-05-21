Fratmen Football Taking Shape

The St. Clair Fratmen Football team picked up five new 2020 roster additions including a pair from New Brunswick and Niagara Falls as well as another local all-star.



The Fratmen defensive line will improve with the inclusion of 6'2" 228lbs and 6'3" 240lbs Jeffery Arthurs who both played their prep ball for Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton.



Layden will be enrolled in St. Clair's Business Marketing program and was a Defensive Lineman of the Year and an Offensive All-Star Award winner when he contributed in the backfield.



Arthurs was another Defensive Lineman of the Year and won a Defensive All-Star Award in high school but will be attending St. Clair's Motive Power Technician program academically.



The Fratmen will benefit from a pair of Niagara Falls offensive players from Saint Paul Catholic High School in 5'9" 160lbs Slot Receiver/Running Back Enzey Youyoute and 6'2" 220lbs Full Back Jarrel Pappin.



Youyoute was an Offensive MVP in 2017 and won a SOSSA and a Niagara Regional Championship in 2019. The Ontario Scholar will be enrolled academically in St. Clair's Sport and Recreation Management program.



Pappin was an Offensive MVP and 3-time Defensive MVP helping Saint Paul to a pair of Championships but also competed for the Niagara Spears of the OPFL. Pappin is also pointed towards St. Clair's Sport and Recreation Management program in the fall.



One local roster addition in this group includes 6'0" 205lbs Linebacker/Defensive Back Nick Trifon (Lakeshore, ON). The Sandwich Secondary product was a WECSSAA All-City Linebacker and Sabre Award winner in 2019 as well as helping the Essex Ravens garner an OPFL Championship last summer. Trifon is slated for St. Clair's Electrical Techniques program in the fall.



Additional roster announcements for the St. Clair Fratmen will continue in the coming weeks.



with files from Ted Beale- St Clair College