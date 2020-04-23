Fratmen Unveil New Logo

The St. Clair Fratmen Football team officially unveiled their new logo which utilizes the St. Clair corporate Griffin inside a football while maintaining the historical text of the Fratmen nickname.

St. Clair College's traditional green and gold colours are present throughout the design.

SAA President Kshitij Punj says, "We think this new Fratmen Football team logo stands out and it is fittingly inspired by the griffin which ties our Saints family together". He continued, "With the launch of the new logo, my SAA colleagues and I are really looking forward to seeing the team wear our colours in action. The operations and development of this team are underway which is very exciting."

Due to COVID, the entire league is currently on shut down of any football related activity until June 1st.

The season schedule will be released when the Canadian Junior Football League leadership, after consultation with the provincial and federal health organizations, feels it is safe to resume activity.

See below St. Clair Fratmen Coaching Staff for the 2020 season.

Mike LaChance Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator

James Rice Offensive Line Coach

Sean Guenette Offensive Line Coach

Ricky Simons Quarterbacks Coach

Jamie McCurdy Running Backs Coach

Nick Niforos Running Backs Coach

Joel Archer Receivers Coach

Mike Morencie Defensive Coordinator

Darren Quennell Defensive Line Coach

Mike Laino Defensive Line Coach

Erik Lovis Linebackers Coach

Stacy Norton Defensive Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator

Dave Drouillard Defensive Backs Coach

In the coming days and weeks, the St. Clair Fratmen will begin to announce 2020 roster signings as well as information about pre-season mini camps.



with files from St Clair College