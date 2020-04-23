iHeartRadio
Fratmen Unveil New Logo

am800-sports-football-st clair-fratmen-

The St. Clair Fratmen Football team officially unveiled their new logo which utilizes the St. Clair corporate Griffin inside a football while maintaining the historical text of the Fratmen nickname.  

St. Clair College's traditional green and gold colours are present throughout the design.

 SAA President Kshitij Punj says, "We think this new Fratmen Football team logo stands out and it is fittingly inspired by the griffin which ties our Saints family together".  He continued, "With the launch of the new logo, my SAA colleagues and I are really looking forward to seeing the team wear our colours in action.  The operations and development of this team are underway which is very exciting."

Due to COVID, the entire league is currently on shut down of any football related activity until June 1st.

The season schedule will be released when the Canadian Junior Football League leadership, after consultation with the provincial and federal health organizations, feels it is safe to resume activity.  

See below St. Clair Fratmen Coaching Staff for the 2020 season.  

Mike LaChance        Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
James Rice               Offensive Line Coach
Sean Guenette         Offensive Line Coach
Ricky Simons            Quarterbacks Coach
Jamie McCurdy        Running Backs Coach
Nick Niforos              Running Backs Coach
Joel Archer                Receivers Coach
Mike Morencie          Defensive Coordinator
Darren Quennell      Defensive Line Coach
Mike Laino                 Defensive Line Coach
Erik Lovis                   Linebackers Coach
Stacy Norton             Defensive Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
Dave Drouillard        Defensive Backs Coach

In the coming days and weeks, the St. Clair Fratmen will begin to announce 2020 roster signings as well as information about pre-season mini camps.


with files from St Clair College

