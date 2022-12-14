Fraud-related charges laid against Blenheim man 

A 44-year-old man from Blenheim is facing a list of fraud-related charges.

Police in Chatham-Kent say the man opened a bank account online using someone else's identification on Sunday.

Police say the man then attended TD Canada Bank on St. Clair Street in Chatham on Tuesday and attempted to open another account using the same identification and documents.

According to police, the man signed the papers with the same name but was recognized for for previous fraudulent activities.

Police were called but the man left the bank before they arrived.

He was located in the area by officers and was possessing the identification of three other people but all with his picture.

The man is charged with identity fraud, three counts of uttering forged documents, and four counts of identity theft.

Police say the bank account was not activated.