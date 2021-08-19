Free Ambassador Bridge Tolls Extended

The Ambassador Bridge has announced that it will temporarily continue to offer free tolls on all passenger vehicles.

Ambassador Bridge General Manager, Randy Spader, says millions of dollars in revenue has been given up since the program launched in May 2020.

"The Moroun families have contributed over $5-million in free tolls to help our essential heroes and now new regulated crossers that are able to cross and reunite with their families."

He says they decided on the extension when the Canadian Government announced changes to eligibility for American travelers into Canada.

"So they can visit loved ones and they can support their families from going in financially so they can see family, friends and loved ones," Spader added.

As of now, Spader says there is no end date to the program.

"We ask that our Ambassador Bridge customers and cross-border travellers keep in contact on our website, www.ambassadorbridge.com and they can also follow us on our Facebook Page, Ambassador Bridge, and we will keep everybody update on how long this program will last."

The initiative started in May 2020 as a way to support essential workers who needed to cross the border and is now being extended in an effort to help reunite travelers with their families.