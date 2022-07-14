Free Art Cart tours resume at Windsor Sculpture Park

The City of Windsor has announced that free Art Cart tours at Windsor Sculpture Park are resuming.

The Art Cart is an electric golf cart that can hold up to five passengers, with tours that last about an hour and depart from the base of the Great Canadian Flag at the foot of Ouellette Avenue.

Officials note that tours run on a first-come, first-served basis and only operate in good weather. Children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Tour Times:

July through to Labour Day:

- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Tours leave at 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

- Saturday, Sunday and holidays: Tours leave at 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Private Art Cart tours are also available and can be reserved for up to five people at a cost of $67.50, but they can only be booked outside of the Art Cart's regular hours of operation.