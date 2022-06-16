Free bike parking available on Ford Fireworks night

The Windsor Bicycling Committee is offering a free bike parking service at Charles Clark Square on fireworks night.

Ward 9 city councillor and committee chair Kieran McKenzie says the service will be offered from 6pm until 11pm.

He says the site will be secured and monitored.

"We're going to cordon off an area where we're going to set up a bike corral but what that is, is a place where people can bring their bikes and lock them up, " he says. "That area is going to be monitored so from 6 until 11, there will be people in that space from the Windsor bike committee and other volunteers who will be monitoring everyone's bikes."

McKenzie says the service was offered in 2019.

"We had upwards of 100 cyclists avail themselves to and we think we might be set up to have more people biking down this year," says McKenzie.

The Ford Fireworks take place on Monday, June 27.

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, Zehrs is once again sponsoring free bus service to the fireworks.

Transit Windsor will provide free direct service from Devonshire Mall to a drop-off spot near Windsor City Hall, as well as free regular bus service across the community.

Shuttles will leave the mall, starting at 6:00 p.m., from Sydney Avenue and the last shuttle will return to the mall from McDougall Avenue, beside Windsor Arena, immediately following the fireworks and until midnight.