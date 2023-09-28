Free bottled water now available to those affected by boil water advisory in Wheatley and Tilbury

Free bottled water is ready for pick up for those affected by the boil water advisory in Wheatley and Tilbury.

Starting today at noon, bottled water be picked up at the Wheatley Arena and Tilbury Arena.

Bottled water will be available at both arena parking lots every day from noon until 6 p.m. until the boil water advisory ends.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is recommending one or two cases per family per day, but understand that some circumstances may require more.

They are asking those with vehicles to help neighbours and friends without vehicles to acquire their water.

The Wheatley Arena is located at 196 Erie Street North and the Tilbury Arena is located at 49 Bond Avenue.

There will continue to be bottled water provided to locations serving vulnerable peoples through the Wheatley Resource Centre and the Tilbury Food Bank.

The boil water advisory has been in effect since September 13 after a fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant.

As per CK Public Health guidelines, water is safe to be consumed after bringing it to a rolling boil for one minute.

This advisory measure is in place until CK Public Health receives more information regarding the stability of the water system.