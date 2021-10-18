Free child care offered at COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday

Still need your COVID-19 vaccination, but need someone to watch your children?

Connections Early Years Family Centre has got you covered.

The centre is offering child care as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic Monday.

The child care is being provided at no cost courtesy of the City of Windsor social investment program Pathway to Potential.

The walk-in vaccination clinic goes Monday from 8am to 1pm at the centre located at at 795 Giles Blvd. E.

First and second doses will be made available to anyone over the age of 12.