Free Easter event planned for Windsor's Jackson Park

A free community Easter event is planned for this Saturday in Windsor's Jackson Park.

Seven local small businesses owners are coming together to stage the event that will feature an Easter Egg hunt, food, face painting, and arts and crafts.

Jarmina Weatherspoon, owner of Spoontastic Treats at 461 Erie St. E., says they just wanted to host a free, family community event...

"There's around seven different tables from seven different businesses, each one of the tables has a game with prizes," she says.

The event is being funded and staged by the Black Youth Empowerment Program, Lisa Saengchannavong, Luxe-Tique Nail Studio Academy, Authentik Hair Hause, MA&CB Inc., Soul by Mr. Spoon , JOUNI MEATS, and Spoontastic Treats.

Weatherspoon says they are ready for whoever is coming and hopes people come to enjoy the event after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been in our house, we have done our due diligence in order for us to earn the type of new normal we have right now. Come, bring all the family," she adds.

The Easter event will be held April 16 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Jackson Park near the Dougall Avenue entrance.