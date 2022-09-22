Free feral cat spay and neuter vouchers available in Tecumseh

The Town of Tecumseh is launching Phase Two of its 2022 cat spay and neuter voucher program.

As of Sept. 22, applications for Phase Two of the program can be completed and submitted online via the Town's website.

The program is designed to reduce the number of feral cats in the Tecumseh.

Christina Hebert, Manager of Committee and Community Services, says 30 vouchers were redeemed in Phase One of the program launched this past Spring.

"We have a decent number coming into Phase Two this year," she says. "We have approximately 55 vouchers for residents to come in and utilize."

Hebert says they hope those who are trying to help out the feral cat population take advantage of the program.

"The vouchers do expire Dec. 1, 2022. So we do encourage them to come in and get them sooner, rather than later, so they have time to make an appointment with a local veterinary clinic," she says.

Hebert says program details are available on the Town's website and the application must be submitted online.

"We review and verify that application, and then we do provide them, via email, the vouchers and the requested number they asked for. They can get up to five feral cat vouchers," she adds.

Vouchers will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Further details can be found at www.tecumseh.ca/catvoucher. The online application can be found at: www.tecumseh.ca/catvoucherapplication.