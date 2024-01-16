Free indoor and outdoor skating available at Windsor arenas

Free indoor and outdoor skating is being offered at Windsor arenas for the winter months.

For indoor skating options, Adie Knox will be open Saturday's from 4:10 p.m. to 6 p.m. until March 30, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex will be open Saturday's from 4:25 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. until March 30, and on Sunday's from 1:25 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. until March 24.

On Friday's Forest Glade Arena will be open from 7:55 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. until March 22, and the WFCU Centre will be open to the public on Saturday's from 4:50 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. until March 23.

If you're willing to brave the cold, free outdoor skating will be available at Lanspeary Lions Ice Rink from Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. until 5 p.m., until March 1, and on Sunday's from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. until February 25.

More information on skating times, and to check for any closures, can be found by clicking here.