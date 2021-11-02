Free menstrual products to be provided in six Windsor facilities

Windsor City Council has approved a one-year pilot program to provide free menstrual hygiene products in washrooms at six city facilities.

By the end of this year, the products should be available at the WFCU Centre, Windsor Water World, Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, 350 City Hall Square W. and 400 City Hall Square E.

Ward 9 City Councillor Kieran McKenzie calls this a 'dignity piece" for those who need the appropriate products, regardless of their economic circumstances, when they may not have access to them.

Making these things available for when they may need them, regardless of their ability to pay for them. Also setting aside the economic piece, certainly the human dignity aspect as well," he says.

McKenzie says there is such a thing as "period poverty."

"This is where a number of women have been for many years, have been confronted with having to make the choice between their own health and well-being, and being able to purchase these types of products that they definitely require, versus the basic necessities of life for their families," he says.

The cost of the pilot program is under $20,000.

McKenzie calls the cost negligible when put against the impact.

"The need to have an inclusive community as well as the opportunity we have to provide these products for folks when they may need them and when they may not, when they need them the most let's just say," he adds.

Council will receive a report at the midway point of the pilot project to consider whether or not to expand the program to more city facilities.