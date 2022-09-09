Free Press Marathon deserves ArriveCan exemption: Masse

The MP for Windsor West is calling on the federal Transport Minister to work with organizers of the Detroit Free Press marathon to find a workaround on the ArriveCan requirements

Organizers posted an update on their website Wednesday, saying they were notified by the Canadian government that all international race participants will need to use ArriveCAN as part of their participation in the October race events.

Brian Masse says he's been advocating to the federal government for a Safe Border Taskforce to deal with border issues since the beginning of the pandemic, to avoid situations like this.

"And they just haven't been interested or haven't followed through, and so we keep having these type of issues pop up. I don't agree with ArriveCan because it doesn't have a health component to it anymore that's successful. And if this case all the runners have to be double vaccinated to be in the event, so it's even more absurd that this happening. I just don't understand how we can't get ahead of a few of these things," he said.

Masse believes the event needs an exemption, likening the people who will participate to airplanes where they'll only cross over the border temporarily.

"They're really not stopping anywhere, they're not going any place and they're all pre-screened. So I'd just like to see them go through that type of a process at the beginning of the race and then follow the normal procedure that they do. Where they identify that they have a passport and are able to cross both countries legally."

He says there's a few things driving the lack of a response on the issue of ArriveCan at the land border, beyond outside officials not understanding border communities.

"I think there's an under appreciation about how the ArriveCan app is affecting tourism. I think there's a political motivation to eliminate Customs Service Border employees, we see at airports they've done that," Masse continued. "I have a concern about that being extended to the land border because then you don't have people checking for drugs and guns and other things because they're using more technology versus people."

Masse believes from the federal government's perspective tourism has become a little bit expendable, and says it's important to fight back and try to restore the crossborder tourism sector in Windsor-Essex.

He's asking people upset about the ArriveCan requirements to reach out to his office, the office of Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, and the office of Essex MP Chris Lewis to voice their concerns.

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show