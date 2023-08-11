Free skin cancer screening taking place at Nissan of Windsor dealership today

Nissan of Windsor will be offering free skin cancer screening at the dealership today.

In partnership with Melanoma Canada, Nissan invites the public to check your moles aboard Canada's first Mole Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Unit.

The skin check is performed by certified Canadian Dermatologists.

With partnership and support from the Canadian Dermatology Association, the Mole Mobile hopes to perform 25,000 free skin checks this summer in Ontario.

The Mole Mobile will visit major Canadian cities with long wait times to see a dermatologist, underserved communities, rural areas, and Indigenous regions to help speed up the time to diagnosis, which is vital to improving outcomes for patients.

Renee Primeau, the General Manager of Nissan of Windsor, says the screening is completely free.

"Nissan Canada has partnered with dermatologists throughout Ontario, and they have a mobile cancer screening clinic that they are traveling to various Nissan dealerships. They bring an actual mobile clinic here to our dealership, Nissan of Windsor."

She says it's a very quick process.

"They can make an appointment if they'd like, there's an event page on Facebook for that. But they will take walk-in's. And typically they're expecting to spend about 15 minutes with each individual."

Primeau says this is super beneficial as waitlists for dermatologists can be lengthy.

"Especially because it's being offered for free, and that it's quick with no waiting. I find that the current process, you have to make an appointment with your family doctor, get a referral to a dermatologist, make an appointment with the dermatologist, that can be months if not longer before you actually get to see someone."

Each year, an estimated 89,000 Canadians are diagnosed with melanoma and skin cancer. Survival rates are high if detected early and unlike other cancers, it is often clearly visible on the skin.

Nissan of Windsor is located at 9760 Tecumseh Road East.

The free checks will be available between 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. and then again between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are available, however those looking to be screened can also RSVP by clicking here.