Free transit being offered to Grade 8 students in Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington wants to make it easier for Grade 8 students in the town to ride the bus this March Break.

Between March 10 and March 18, Leamington Grade 8 students can ride the LT-Go bus for free.

The LT-Go on-demand transit service differs from conventional transit in that there is no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched on a request basis.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald says it's an opportunity for young people to experience the LT-Go.

"They can use their cellphone, they get an app called the blaise app. They can basically order the bus to come to a bus stop near their home and take it to wherever they want in the municipality," she says.

MacDonald says it's to get young people using the transit system.

"They can order the bus and it come and pick them up and take them to Starbucks, McDonald's, another friend's house in the municipality. So it's just something we're doing during March for Grade 8's to become acquainted," she adds.

The LT-Go service includes 118 transit stops throughout the urban area of Leamington and offers extended service hours from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit leamington.ca/LTGO.

Transit Windsor is also offering riders a break over March Break.

Kids under the age of 12 ride for free while students between the ages of 13 and 18 can ride any city bus for just $1.