Freeland Unveils 2021 Federal Budget with $101.4-billion in New Spending

OTTAWA — The federal government is unveiling $101.4-billion in new spending, aimed at both supporting the country through the third COVID-19 wave, and stimulating the economic recovery post-pandemic, in a historic budget presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

From extending pandemic business and health supports, to putting $30-billion towards a national child-care plan, increasing the federal minimum wage, and promising $17.6-billion for green investments, Monday's federal budget outlines how the federal Liberals propose to rebuild the Canadian economy in a way that "brings all Canadians along."

The budget — titled "A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience" — shows that the federal deficit is projected to sit at $354.2-billion for the year that just ended, with it slated to drop to $154.7-billion in the current 2021-22 fiscal year.

