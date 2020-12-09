Freeman and Abreu Win Hank Aaron Awards

MVP's Jose Abreu and Freddie Freeman are taking home some more hardware.

Abreu has won the American League Hank Aaron Award, while Freeman took home the honor in the National League.

The award is given to the best offensive player in each league.

Abreu led the AL with 60 RBI this past season while helping the White Sox reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Freeman led the majors with 51 runs and 23 doubles for the Braves, while ranking third in batting average and RBI.



