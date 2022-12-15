Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place as storm hits much of southern Ontario

TORONTO - Environment Canada is warning that some parts of southern Ontario are to see freezing rain this morning due to a low-pressure system travelling form the U.S. that is expected to bring hazardous conditions.

The weather agency placed some regions in the southwestern part of the province, including Sarnia, Hamilton, Peel, Halton and Waterloo, under freezing rain warnings Wednesday.

It says precipitation is expected to begin as freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to rain or snow in the afternoon, before tapering to flurries or drizzle by the evening.

Other parts of southern Ontario, such as Belleville, Peterborough, as well as the York and Durham regions, are being warned of heavy snowfall starting this afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Environment Canada is warning the public that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery or difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

It says rush-hour traffic in urban areas may be significantly affected, and drivers and pedestrians should take extra care due to reduced visibility.