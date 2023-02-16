Freezing rain warning in effect for the region

A freezing rain warning in effect for this evening.

Environment Canada says Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park may be impacted.

Freezing rain with ice accretion of up to a few millimetres is possible.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected. Precipitation may begin as rain or ice pellets in some areas before transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets.

Ice accretion may be limited during the onset as ground temperatures may be above zero.

Freezing rain conditions may last through the evening hours before changing to freezing drizzle or light snow by early Friday morning.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.