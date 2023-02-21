Freezing rain warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada says significant freezing rain is expected Wednesday, with ice build up in some areas.

Ice build up of 5 to 10 millimetres is possible, especially on elevated surfaces.

Light snow and ice pellets are expected Wednesday morning that will change over to freezing rain Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be just below the freezing mark.

Freezing rain is expected to change over to rain Wednesday night as temperatures rise above freezing.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.