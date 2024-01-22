Freezing rain warning issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Patchy freezing rain expected Monday evening followed by a period of freezing rain starting around midnight into Tuesday morning.

Ice accretion of 2 to 4 mm possible.

By Tuesday afternoon the freezing rain will transition to rain or snow and then eventually periods of rain or drizzle Tuesday evening as temperatures rise above zero.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.