French-Catholic school board releases strike plan

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence have announced its plans in the event of a strike by the Canadian Union of Public Employees next week.

In the event of a strike next week, the French-Catholic board will shift to providing instruction in virtual mode to ensure the safety of students.

On Monday, November 21, learning will be offered remotely, asynchronously, for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Student work will continue to be accessible through a digital platform should students and parents require flexibility in their schedules to complete their learning tasks.

For those in elementary school, on Tuesday, November 22 there will be one hour of synchronous instruction in the morning and one hour of teaching in synchronous mode in the afternoon. The teaching hours will be communicated by the tenured teacher.

And then starting Wednesday, November 23, synchronous teaching for Kindergarten will be 180 minutes, and those in grades one to eight will receive 225 minutes. The balance of the school day is dedicated to asynchronous learning.

For those in secondary school, starting Tuesday, November 22, synchronous learning will take place with 60 minutes to 75 minutes of synchronous teaching per period.

Csc Providence will conduct a detailed analysis to determine if they are able to provide services to students with very high needs who are in the Life and Social Integration program on a case-by-case basis to ensure student safety.

For the time being, Csc Providence schools remain open and classroom instruction is proceeding as usual.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says schools will remain open for in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday, but if the strike continues beyond that students will be given work to do at home for Wednesday and Thursday before shifting to online learning on Friday.

For the GECDSB, students who attend GAINS and STEPS programming will remain in in-person learning during the strike. GAINS/STEPS students will continue to have access to transportation to and from school.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board says students will be expected to report to in-person classes except for those with complex learning needs, who will be provided learning materials that could be used at home. And kindergarten students who will be on alternating schedules.