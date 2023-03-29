French Immersion program coming to LaSalle's Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School

French Immersion is coming to Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School in LaSalle.

On Tuesday, trustees with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board approved the program beginning in September for students in Junior Kindergarten to Grade 1.

As AM800 news reported in January, the board launched a feasibility study and held a public consultation meeting to see the level of interest for the program at the school on Kenwood Boulevard.

The board says 23 students have already committed to enrolling in the program.

In a release school principal Tara Clarke states, "staff at the school are excited for the French Immersion program to launch and are looking forward to welcoming new students."

Sacred Heart in now the latest dual-track school in the region, meaning families will have the choice of registering their JK to Grade 1 children in both English and French programming.

The board has French Immersion programs at nine elementary schools and five high schools.