Friday's Lotto Max Jackpot Worth $70-Million

Are you feeling lucky?

If so, you might want to head to a corner store to pick up a Lotto Max ticket.

Friday's jackpot is worth record setting $70-million.

"This is the biggest jackpot ever offered in Canadian history," says Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) Spokesperson Dita Kuhtey, with the previous record was $65-million.

Kuhtey believes there will be some line-up at area retailers for tonight's draw.

"The odds of winning the jackpot per $5 play are one in 33.2 million but the overall odds of winning any prize are one in seven," she says, adding this is the biggest jackpot ever offered in Canada.

"We do see with Lotto Max must of our players get really excited once we hit that 50-million dollar jackpot and we start offering those extra maxmillion dollar prizes but with a $70-million jackpot people can really dream big," says Kuhtey.

If you want to buy a ticket, you have until 10:30pm on Friday.

The jackpot also includes 10 maxmillion prizes worth $1-million.