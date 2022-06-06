Friendly wager made by FirstOntario and WFCU Credit Unions over OHL finals

The CEOs of two community-based credit unions, WFCU Credit Union and FirstOntario, have agreed on a friendly wager about the outcome of the OHL finals between the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs.

The series is currently tied at one game apiece, with Game 3 set for Monday night in Windsor.

The wager will see the losing credit union make a $1,000 donation to the winner's charity of choice, and the losing CEO will also share a message of congratulations on social media while wearing the opposing team's jersey.

FirstOntario is the official financial institution of the Hamilton Bulldogs and Hamilton Bulldogs Foundation. Home ice for the Bulldogs is also located at FirstOntario Centre.

WFCU Credit Union is the official financial institution of the Windsor Spitfires, and they also play in the WFCU Centre, made possible through WFCU Credit Unions' support and continual investment.

President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union, Eddie Francis, says giving back to the communities they serve is vital to their mission.

"This wager is not only friendly competition, but another way our two distinguished credit unions can show appreciation to our incredible Ontario communities and beloved local teams. Go Spits, Go!"

Lloyd Smith, the CEO of FirstOntario Credit Union, says they're a proud community partner of the Hamilton Bulldogs.

"I am confident the Bulldogs will win the OHL Championship series and hope they get to hoist the cup in front of a hometown crowd at FirstOntario Centre. Go Dogs, Go!"

The Credit Unions believe in reinvesting their profits to strengthen communities, and both say that no matter which team skates away with the hardware a donation to help the community is a win-win for everyone.