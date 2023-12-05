Friends and family mourning Windsor father

The family and friends of a 27-year-old Windsor man who died in weekend crash are remembering him as a loyal friend and loving father.

On Saturday, emergency crews in Chatham-Kent responded to a single-vehicle collision on St. Clair Parkway between Dufferin Avenue and Stewart Line just before 4 p.m.

Police say the Windsor man died as a result, and three London area people were taken to hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family of Kyle Paquette to help cover funeral expenses as well as provide future support for his young daughter.

His friends say he will be greatly missed.

One of them, long time friend Cody Moulton, told CTV Windsor it's obviously a difficult time, but he's glad to see so many remembering his friend and stepping up for his family.

"I'm very sad, but I am very happy to see all the love and support that this family is getting, Aspin and Astrea. Like I'm more than happy, and when I seen the GoFundMe I thought that was absolutely amazing," he said.

He says Paquette lived a very on edge life, but still managed to make such a positive impact on so many people's lives.

Moulton says no matter the circumstance, he was always there and it only took a call.

"That's one of the most loyal friends that I ever had. I can't speak about a lot of it, but the amount of times, when I say one phone call right or wrong, Kyle was there. And I emphasize that, like that was my ride or die."

Moulton says despite the pain right now, he's taking solace in the fact that his friend's family is receiving lots of support through the GoFundMe.

"I know for a fact Kyle's memory is going to live on. And I know for a fact that Astraea is going to know how good of a person her dad was. I know that, I know that for a fact," he stated.

According to the GoFundMe post, a funeral date and arrangements will be shared as soon as details are available.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit continues to investigate the incident on Saturday.

- with files from CTV Windsor