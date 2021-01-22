Friends and Family Shocked after Windsor Woman was Killed in Fort Erie

Friends and family are still in shock after a Windsor,Ont. woman was killed in a double homicide in Fort Erie, Ont. Tuesday.

Niagara Regional Police say 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor, Ont. and 18-year-old Christina Crooks of Toronto were found dead after a shooting inside a short-term rental home on Niagara River Parkway.

Pannunzio's friend Kaitlyn Morgan says she grew up in Essex, Ont. before moving to Windsor to attend St. Clair College.

Morgan tells CTV Windsor, "she had a super bubbly personality and always made friends really easily. She was an amazing person and would always lend a hand to anyone who needed help. She's touched a lot of people."

Police said the victims were at the rental house with a group of people Monday night and at some point shots were fired.

Emergency crews were called to the rental home around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a disturbance, "possibly involving a firearm." Everyone had fled the area before officers arrived.

Morgan says everyone is still in shock.

"This has caught everyone by surprise we are truly astonished and hope you catch whoever did this," she says.

On Thursday, police issued a photo of a takeout order found at the scene and have asked the public for help identifying the restaurant it came from.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral cost with a goal of $3,000 — more than $6,000 has been donated as of Friday night.