Friends of Adie Knox Protest Decision to Move Aquatic Services to UWindsor

Close to 50 people gathered in front of west Windsor, Ont's Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex over the weekend.

City council voted to commit $29-million to renovate the complex while also opting to shift aquatic programming to the University of Windsor's new pool as a cost saving measure last month.

The group Friends of Adie Knox staged a protest in front of the pool at 1551 Wyandotte St. W. at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Spokesperson Linda MacKenzie says residents were left in the dark on the decision.

"The pandemic hit and while we were call hunkered down the city administration actually went ahead and came forward with a plan to get rid of the pool and sign a user agreement with the university," she says. "When did all that happen?"

MacKenzie says University of Windsor students should have been consulted on the change as well.

"They know that their fees are paying for the Lancer centre building, but they don't know yet, a lot of them, that they're going to have to share it with the public," she says. "The students that I've told are outraged. If the students don't want it and the residents don't want it, then why are they doing it?"

The group also marched to the site of the new Lancer Centre on College Avenue near Huron Church Road to continue the protest.

MacKenzie hopes council will revisit its decision to move aquatic services to the university and save the pool at Adie Knox.

— with files from AM800's Zander Broeckel.