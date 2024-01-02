Frightening armed robbery in Walkerville

An arrest has been made after an alarming armed robbery in Walkerville.

Windsor Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Moy Avenue on Boxing Day after a man was approached by a suspect in an alley as he tried to get into his car.

Police say a gun was pulled and the victim was threatened with a knife before the vehicle was stolen.

A 35-year old man was taken into custody in the 900-block of Gladstone Avenue on December 30th and faces a number of charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause death and failure to comply with a release order.