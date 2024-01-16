Frigid cold and snowy windy conditions continue to chill parts of the country

Environment Canada's weather map looks like a quilt made up of various warnings and alerts from coast to coast.

Special statements and snowfall warnings are in effect for much of British Columbia today. Snow is in the forecast, as an arctic flow spreads south to combine with a low-pressure system swinging in off the Pacific.

Most of Alberta and Saskatchewan remain in the icy grip of an extreme cold warning. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip as low as minus-40 to -50 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Southern Ontario is dealing with a handful of snow squall warnings, watches and advisories.

Quebec currently has a winter storm weather statement in place along the Jacques Cartier Strait.

Atlantic Canada is in for a mixed bag today, with a snowfall warning covering most of New Brunswick. A rainfall warning is in effect for Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast. There are also wind warnings in effect for almost all of Newfoundland.