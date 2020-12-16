Front-Line Workers Named Newsmaker of the Year
The Canadian Press has named all front-line workers as the newsmaker of the year.
The runners up this year were three public health leaders: Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer; Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health; and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer.
The pandemic highlighted not only the essential role of front-line workers but also some of the gaps in support for them _ leading to calls for things like national sick pay and child-care programs.
In the survey of news editors across the country, front-line workers overwhelmingly won the vote that has historically recognized a politician or an athlete.
Here is a list of past newsmakers as chosen in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:
2019: Jody Wilson-Raybould, politician
2018: Humboldt Broncos hockey team
2017: Gord Downie, musician
2016: Gord Downie, musician
2015: Justin Trudeau, politician
2014: Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent and Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, slain soldiers
2013: Rob Ford, politician
2012: Luka Rocco Magnotta, killer
2011: Jack Layton, politician
2010: Russell Williams, sex killer
2009: Stephen Harper, politician
2008: Stephen Harper, politician
2007: The Mounties
2006: The Canadian Soldier
2005: John Gomery, Quebec judge
2004: Paul Martin, politician
2003: Paul Martin, politician
2002: Jean Chretien, politician
2001: Stockwell Day, politician
2000: Pierre Trudeau, politician