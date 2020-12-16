iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Front-Line Workers Named Newsmaker of the Year

am800-news-front-line-workers-thank-you

The Canadian Press has named all front-line workers as the newsmaker of the year.

The runners up this year were three public health leaders: Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer; Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health; and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer.

The pandemic highlighted not only the essential role of front-line workers but also some of the gaps in support for them _ leading to calls for things like national sick pay and child-care programs.

In the survey of news editors across the country, front-line workers overwhelmingly won the vote that has historically recognized a politician or an athlete.

Here is a list of past newsmakers as chosen in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:
    2019: Jody Wilson-Raybould, politician
    2018: Humboldt Broncos hockey team
    2017: Gord Downie, musician
    2016: Gord Downie, musician
    2015: Justin Trudeau, politician
    2014: Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent and Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, slain soldiers
    2013: Rob Ford, politician
    2012: Luka Rocco Magnotta, killer
    2011: Jack Layton, politician
    2010: Russell Williams, sex killer
    2009: Stephen Harper, politician
    2008: Stephen Harper, politician
    2007: The Mounties
    2006: The Canadian Soldier
    2005: John Gomery, Quebec judge
    2004: Paul Martin, politician
    2003: Paul Martin, politician
    2002: Jean Chretien, politician
    2001: Stockwell Day, politician
    2000: Pierre Trudeau, politician
  

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE