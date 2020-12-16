Front-Line Workers Named Newsmaker of the Year

The Canadian Press has named all front-line workers as the newsmaker of the year.

The runners up this year were three public health leaders: Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer; Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health; and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer.

The pandemic highlighted not only the essential role of front-line workers but also some of the gaps in support for them _ leading to calls for things like national sick pay and child-care programs.

In the survey of news editors across the country, front-line workers overwhelmingly won the vote that has historically recognized a politician or an athlete.

Here is a list of past newsmakers as chosen in an annual poll of newsrooms across the country:

2019: Jody Wilson-Raybould, politician

2018: Humboldt Broncos hockey team

2017: Gord Downie, musician

2016: Gord Downie, musician

2015: Justin Trudeau, politician

2014: Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent and Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, slain soldiers

2013: Rob Ford, politician

2012: Luka Rocco Magnotta, killer

2011: Jack Layton, politician

2010: Russell Williams, sex killer

2009: Stephen Harper, politician

2008: Stephen Harper, politician

2007: The Mounties

2006: The Canadian Soldier

2005: John Gomery, Quebec judge

2004: Paul Martin, politician

2003: Paul Martin, politician

2002: Jean Chretien, politician

2001: Stockwell Day, politician

2000: Pierre Trudeau, politician

