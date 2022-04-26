Frost advisory in effect for Windsor and Essex County

A Frost advisory is in effect for Windsor and Essex County.

After the first real taste of spring over the weekend, the next few days will be much cooler.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are forecast to fall to the freezing mark overnight, resulting in patchy frost.

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by the frost.

Frost is expected Wednesday night into Thursday as well.

Environment Canada says to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas, and take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.