Frustration and uncertainty over future of Dakkota Integrated Systems

With a deal reached with one of the Feeder Four plants, there's frustration and uncertainty for Unifor Local 444 when it comes to another one of the feeder plants that supplies Windsor Assembly Plant.

On Monday afternoon, workers at ZF-VRW voted 76 per cent in favour of a new three year ratified deal at the Unifor hall on Turner Road, which will serve as the pattern agreement as negotiations turn to the other three remaining companies.

The future for one of them, Dakkota Integrated Systems located at 490 Richard Ruston Drive, appears uncertain.

Local 444 president Dave Cassidy says they sent over notice to bargain to Dakkota, which means the company has to disclose information around things like pensions and the future of what they'll be manufacturing.

But officials haven't disclosed what their future looks like to the union yet.

"We know that they don't have the next generation, so we know that we have an issue there at Dakkota. We know that CPK is getting that work, I've just sent them another letter telling them that they need to disclose the information as to where they're going to end up. It's becoming a little bit of a problem, but we're going to make sure that we make that part of bargaining prior to getting in there," he said.

Cassidy says it's his understanding that Dakkota has lost their supply contract to CPK Interior Products, which is located in the former CS Wind building, but he's guaranteeing the workers that they're going to continue to be employed.

"There's not going to be any concern about them not being employed, it's a big statement to make, but rest assured we're going to make sure those workers have a home to go to. Because through no fault of their own Dakkota lost the contract, or didn't get the contract, however you want to look at it but those workers that are at Dakkota are going to have a home when we're done with this."

The lack of information coming out of Dakkota is frustrating for Cassidy, especially when it comes to the workers because they don't have a potential home after June.

He says he's been very clear to Stellantis, CPK, and anybody who will listen that the Dakkota workers will have a home when they get done with this round of collective bargaining.

"There's people that have been there since Day 1, so they have vacation time, they have pensions, they have all that invested with Dakkota. And for Dakkota not to disclose this information is a problem for us. My message to Dakkota is you need to step up, you need to have that discussion with me, and let us know what your intentions are moving forward," Cassidy stated.

AM800 News reached out to Stellantis last week to try and get confirmation on what company has the contract, but didn't hear back.

The other remaining companies as part of the Feeder Four bargaining are HBPO and Avancez.

Unifor Local 444 President, Dave Cassidy (Photo courtesy of @LOCAL444UNIFOR / Twitter)