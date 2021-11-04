Frustration boils over at public meeting on Wheatley explosion

Wheatley residents were given their first chance Wednesday to address officials in-person since a gas explosion in August that injured 20 people.

There was plenty of frustration at the public meeting with several issues being put on the table such as dealing with insurance companies and why the investigation into the cause is taking so long.

This resident questioned why mitigation work didn't begin in June when the first leak was detected.

"Now the municipality and the province is here to help everybody out, " she says. "That's great. The municipality and the province had an opportunity to do this in June and did not. There was no sort of monitoring system or anything that was put in in June."

More than two months into the investigation, this resident wanted to know why there are still so many unanswered questions.

"It looks like you've done a lot for safety," he says. "The only problem I have with that is a lot of the questions that were asked it was, "We're going to look into it." I just I'm curious as to why, you've had two months and you don't have an answer to these questions."

This resident says the community needs more help right now.

"Don't look at us and say we're frustrated because you just don't even know what it's like okay?," he says. "You don't know what these people and myself and my family are going through. We need you to do some action. We need to do to get things done. That's what we're living, it's a nightmare and you do not know."

Emergency officials assured those at the meeting the investigation is moving along as quickly as possible, but keeping the community safe remains priority one.

The evacuation zone on Erie St. N. remains in place and there's still no timeline for residents to return to their homes.