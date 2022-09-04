Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket

NASA has called off its second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak.

It's the second delay this week for the 322-foot rocket, which is the most powerful ever built by NASA.

The first attempt was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere. Launch controllers tried to plug Saturday's leak by stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen.

But the leak persisted, and the launch director finally halted the countdown.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson says the launch will be off until October if the rocket has to return to the hangar for repairs.