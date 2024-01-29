Fuel tanker overturns in Lakeshore

Minor injuries are reported after a two vehicle crash in Essex County Monday morning.

Provincial police say it involved a fuel tanker and a passenger vehicle.

The crash happened south of Stoney Point at the intersection of Comber Side Road and Lakeshore Road 302.

According to police, the Ministry of the Environment is assisting with the cleanup of a fuel spill.

Police say the intersection is closed and there are additional closures on County Road 2 at Comber Side Road and County Road 42 at Comber Side Road.