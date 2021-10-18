Fully vaccinated rate hits 80 per cent in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 69 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 31 were reported on October 16, 21 were reported on October 17, and 17 were reported on October 18.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 38 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 18 are community acquired, two are outbreak related, three are travel and eight are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 227 active cases in the community, with 146 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,732 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,721 are the Delta variant.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, eight school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at retirement home.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,264 cases since the pandemic began with 19,577 listed as resolved.

There have been 460 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 629,611 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.0 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.