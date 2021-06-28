Fund Created to Train Underrepresented Groups in Automotive Manufacturing

The Ontario government is helping underrepresented groups get their start in the automotive manufacturing industry.

A $7-million commitment from the provincial government was announced Friday for training and paid job placements in the automotive sector.

Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the program will help 800 people from several demographics.

"Including young people for different walks of life. Women, people with disabilities and Indigenous People who can kick start their careers in auto parts manufacturing," he added.

McNaughton says the program will give people a taste of what it's like to work in the industry.

"Workers will receive free training specific to their needs either in person or online," he says. "Best of all, they get at least three months of paid on-the-job training."

He says there are currently 220,000 unfilled jobs in Ontario — 2,100 of those jobs are in the automotive industry.

"These are paycheques ready to be collected. Our purpose as a government is to be laser focused on using every single tool to train and retrain workers to fill these jobs," says McNaughton.

The program is part of Ontario's $115-million Skills Development Fund.

McNaughton says the project is led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association and will help develop new talent for a sector with an aging workforce.

Applications are now being accepted via APMA's website.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handyside