Funding and Oversight Needed from Province and Feds: Leamington Mayor
Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald penned a letter of support calling on provincial and federal government to do more for temporary foreign workers in Essex County.
The move comes days after Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens' notice to upper levels of government that Windsor's Recovery Centre may close by the end of March without more funding.
MacDonald says she's sent a notice of her own to support a neighbour that's been doing a lot for her community.
"I felt that he needed to have some support from the communities who benefit from the fact that Windsor is hosting our agricultural workers in isolation," she says. "That message needed to be sent to those levels of government."
MacDonald says Recovery Centres are being stretched to their limits.
She says consistent reminders are sent to Premier Doug Ford that are falling on deaf ears.
"This isolation support is there that was put in place last year and that was handled quite well, but the quarantine piece is still not being handled by either the feds or the province," she added.
MacDonald says the provincial and federal government should be dealing with accommodations for temporary foreign workers when it comes to COVID-19 - not municipalities.
"They're the agencies that are bringing these workers in. Mind you, we do need these workers, but someone has to be in charge of them coming in and keeping the workers as well as our community safe," she says. "Up to this point, they still have not picked up that part of the oversite.
MacDonald is calling on Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put forward funding for an isolation centre in the community as well as for outreach workers and more testing facilities.