Funding and Oversight Needed from Province and Feds: Leamington Mayor

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald penned a letter of support calling on provincial and federal government to do more for temporary foreign workers in Essex County.

The move comes days after Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens' notice to upper levels of government that Windsor's Recovery Centre may close by the end of March without more funding.

MacDonald says she's sent a notice of her own to support a neighbour that's been doing a lot for her community.

"I felt that he needed to have some support from the communities who benefit from the fact that Windsor is hosting our agricultural workers in isolation," she says. "That message needed to be sent to those levels of government."