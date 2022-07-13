Funding announced for three Michigan Airports

(Lansing, MI) --- The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving the state money to upgrade three major airports.

A 63-million dollar funding package will be split between Metropolitan Airport in Detroit, Flint-Bishop Airport in Flint, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

Metro Airport will be getting nearly 50-million dollars and the upgrades planned include replacing passenger boarding bridges, updating restrooms and new, energy efficient baggage claim belts.

A recent study found that Detroit Metro has over 30-million passengers using the facility annually.

— with files from MetroSource