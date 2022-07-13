iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Funding announced for three Michigan Airports

am800-news-detroit-airport-metro-istock

(Lansing, MI)  ---  The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving the state money to upgrade three major airports. 

A 63-million dollar funding package will be split between Metropolitan Airport in Detroit, Flint-Bishop Airport in Flint, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. 

Metro Airport will be getting nearly 50-million dollars and the upgrades planned include replacing passenger boarding bridges, updating restrooms and new, energy efficient baggage claim belts. 

A recent study found that Detroit Metro has over 30-million passengers using the facility annually.

— with files from MetroSource

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE