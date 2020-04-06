Funding Announced for Vulnerable People in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are getting an influx of cash to keep social services going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario government announced Windsor-Essex will receive $3.7-million and Chatham-Kent will receive $2.2-million to protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Progressive Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls, says the funding will ensure homeless shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits can continue to operate safely.

"These people deliver critical services and it's very important they're protected as well as funding for the vulnerable people," he says.

Nicholls points out that ensuring workers can continue to provide key services is a critical step.

"We want to ensure that we have the proper personal protective equipment for people who are working in the municipalities and the social service providers because those social service providers are people that work in the homeless shelters and they're vulnerable," he added.

Nichols says the province won't dictate where the money should be spent.

"We will let those service providers and municipalities determine just where this money will be funnelled," says Nichols.

The money is part of Ontario's $200-million services relief funding.