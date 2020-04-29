Funding Approved for New WFCU Centre Parking Lot

Windsor City Council has approved a $2.4-million investment for a new parking lot at the WFCU Centre.

The funding was pre-committed by council in the 2020, eight-year capital budget.

The money will be used to plan, design and build the parking lot to create 200 to 220 parking spots.

The move was necessary, as development on some neighbouring property by Farhi Holdings will reduce the number of spaces available.

Farhi Developments is investing $250-million on the former Lear property to build 101 single-family homes and seven condo buildings.

The site of the new parking lot is a former storm water detention pond.

In a report approved by city council on Monday, it noted the new WFCU Centre parking lot is needed before eliminating the existing parking lot to the northwest corner of the site.