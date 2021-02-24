Funding Approved to Upgrade or Replace Roseland's Clubhouse

The Roseland Golf and Curling Club's clubhouse is inline for some major work.

During 2021 budget deliberations, the council approved $4.3-million in funding to renovate or replace the clubhouse at the city-owned facility.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis, who's also chairman of the board of directors at Roseland, says the building was built in the late 1970s and is extremely dated.

Francis says it's not the most eco-friendly or energy efficient building the city owns.

"Hopefully have a new building that's significantly smaller, significantly more energy efficient and significantly more useful to the golf and curling customers. I think that would go a long way to setting us up for the next 30 or 40 years," says.

Francis says decisions need to be made on what they want to do moving forward.

"The roof on the current building needs to be replaced. So do you spend $500,000 to replace the roof on a building or do you take that money and put it toward a new build? If council puts $4.3-million for construction, we can take the additional $500,000 on a new roof and put it to that," he says.

Roseland Golf and Curling Club in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)

Francis notes that they hear from golfers who say they avoid going into the clubhouse because it's dated and the numbers bear that out.

"The numbers don't lie. The number of people playing a round at Roseland does not equate in any reasonable way to the people coming inside to enjoy a meal or a drink, or whatever it is," he says.

Francis says they had a tremendous golfing season last year and the property did make money. He believes with the right facilities and the right investment, it will continue to turn a profit for years to come.

A feasibility study is underway to see what a new building would look like, with the study expected to be delivered to the board in the next few weeks.

Roseland is located at 455 Kennedy Dr. W., near Cabana Road and Dougall Avenue.

With files from Rob Hindi